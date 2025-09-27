Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

AMZN opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

