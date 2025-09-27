Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Increased by Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,526 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $247.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.28.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

