Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total transaction of $3,163,371.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,483,292.67. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,724.38. This represents a 97.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,256. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $446.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.51 and a 200-day moving average of $331.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of -180.73 and a beta of 0.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALNY. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

