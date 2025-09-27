Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,199 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,945.36. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,300.85. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

AKAM opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.39.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

