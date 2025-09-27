Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up about 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Welltower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after buying an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,263,000 after buying an additional 36,725 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,935,000 after acquiring an additional 532,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,820,000 after acquiring an additional 877,856 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $174.90 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.42.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

