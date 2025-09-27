Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $9.03 Million Position in Southern Company (The) $SO

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 6.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 53,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $94.54 on Friday. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

