Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $635,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

