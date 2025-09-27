Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.10 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

