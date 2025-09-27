AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 3,063 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,063 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 28,293.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DB opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

