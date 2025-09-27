AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 2,315 iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF $THRO

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRO. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,725,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

THRO opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,653.92 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

