Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $270,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $179.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,961.17. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

