Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Sold by Novem Group

Novem Group trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11,036.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.