Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after buying an additional 769,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $243,077,000 after acquiring an additional 99,884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $915,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,785. This trade represents a 49.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $2,893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,143,388.60. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.21. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $231.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

