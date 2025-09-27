Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) vs. Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Critical Survey

Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) and Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Accelleron Industries and Twin Disc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc -0.56% -1.22% -0.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelleron Industries and Twin Disc”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twin Disc $340.74 million 0.59 -$1.89 million ($0.14) -99.93

Accelleron Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twin Disc.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Accelleron Industries and Twin Disc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelleron Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Twin Disc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twin Disc has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.22%. Given Twin Disc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twin Disc is more favorable than Accelleron Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Twin Disc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Accelleron Industries pays an annual dividend of C$0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Twin Disc pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Twin Disc pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Twin Disc beats Accelleron Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides third-party manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial marine, patrol, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, agriculture, recycling, construction, oil and gas, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

