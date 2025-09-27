ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Latham Group makes up 2.5% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned about 0.21% of Latham Group worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 107,012 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other Latham Group news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,747.36. The trade was a 29.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Latham Group Trading Up 0.7%

Latham Group Profile

SWIM opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

