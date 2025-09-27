900 Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,325.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $373,464.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,561.25. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $1,670,583.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899,720.24. This trade represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469,296 shares of company stock worth $553,371,035. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4%

SNOW stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.94. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

