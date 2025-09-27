7,899 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Bought by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 163,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,868.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 224,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.