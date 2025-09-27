7,116 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Purchased by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,116 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Strategy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other news, Director Gregg Winiarski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total value of $13,047,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,107.22. This represents a 71.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $309.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 3.82. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $157.02 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.