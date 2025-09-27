690 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Quanta Services by 50.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after acquiring an additional 401,418 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 60.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:PWR opened at $406.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $424.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

