4,408 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Bought by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $342.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

