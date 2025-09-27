4,243 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.07 and a 200 day moving average of $257.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

