40,185 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,729,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,105,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 827,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 762,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $846,687.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,020.27. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 48,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $481,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,101.94. This trade represents a 50.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,964 shares of company stock worth $2,865,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 0.4%

ACHR opened at $9.29 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

