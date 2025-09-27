1,866 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Bought by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

