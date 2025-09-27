1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 12.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 30,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $951.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $374.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $777.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $743.24. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $977.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

