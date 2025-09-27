1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $833,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $301,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 254.2% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 20,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.4%

EW stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.07. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.