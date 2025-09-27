13,097 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7%

LMT opened at $487.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.66. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.