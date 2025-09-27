12,807 Shares in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Purchased by TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co bought a new position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

