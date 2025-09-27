100,000 Shares in Five9, Inc. $FIVN Acquired by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Five9 makes up 4.2% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned about 0.13% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 419.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Five9 by 11,392.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Five9 by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $76,748.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,343.70. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $473,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 367,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,453,694.64. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,781 shares of company stock worth $1,565,453 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

