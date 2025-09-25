Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,192 shares of company stock worth $5,346,507. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Melius initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

