Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 23.1% – Should You Sell?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 156,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 42,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Ximen Mining Stock Down 23.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 263,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$30,245.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

