Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 156,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 42,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Ximen Mining Trading Down 23.1%

The company has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25.

Insider Activity at Ximen Mining

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 263,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,245.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

