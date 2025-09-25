Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

