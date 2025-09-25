Xcel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of YETI worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

