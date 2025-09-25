Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2%

NFLX opened at $1,203.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,210.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,145.57. The stock has a market cap of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

