Xcel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $877,203,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,063,000 after buying an additional 293,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,930,000 after acquiring an additional 230,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.6%

ARCC opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

