Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.42.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:WELL opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $155.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a PE ratio of 96.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $173.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

