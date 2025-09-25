Well Done LLC Sells 62 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $203.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average of $181.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.