Well Done LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Well Done LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.08.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HD opened at $409.77 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.09. The stock has a market cap of $407.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

