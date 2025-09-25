Well Done LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1,031.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,480 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,475 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,671,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,709,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,754,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 972,175 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,882,000 after purchasing an additional 265,823 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

