Well Done LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Well Done LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $812,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $69.19 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

