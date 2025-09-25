Well Done LLC Has $330,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after buying an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

