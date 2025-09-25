Well Done LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 7.3%

BATS:IYJ opened at $144.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.72. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $111.51 and a 52 week high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

