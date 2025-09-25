Well Done LLC Buys 328 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.80. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $135.79.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

