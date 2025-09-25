Well Done LLC Buys 26,543 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BITB. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB opened at $61.71 on Thursday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $66.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

