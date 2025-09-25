Wealth Effects LLC Sells 401 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Profile



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

