Wealth Effects LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $21.39.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.Kohl’s’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.75.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

