Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Martin Roper Sells 15,000 Shares

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Roper sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,553,408.10. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Roper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Martin Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Martin Roper sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $603,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Martin Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $201,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Martin Roper sold 7,741 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $309,717.41.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Martin Roper sold 2,765 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $110,627.65.

On Friday, September 12th, Martin Roper sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $600,150.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Martin Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $200,100.00.

COCO opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 78,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 258,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 3,258.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

