Visa Inc. $V Position Lessened by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $338.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.19 and a 200-day moving average of $346.27. The firm has a market cap of $620.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.23 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

