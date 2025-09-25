Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF $JOET Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 264.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 779.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 73,993 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6%

JOET opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.