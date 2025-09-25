Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) SVP Annie Mcguire Sells 2,283 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) SVP Annie Mcguire sold 2,283 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $76,914.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,970.31. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 2.07. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Veracyte by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Veracyte by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Veracyte by 4.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 1,267.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

